Busty ‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Flaunts Serious Cleavage On Instagram

While she rose to prominence as a result of modeling with Playboy — not to mention being named as a Playboy Playmate — Sara Underwood has managed to pivot her career over the last decade.

While she originally gained success modeling in professional photoshoots and through a handful of movie and TV appearances, the buxom model has since found her place in the world of social media. In particular, Underwood has managed to build a rather sizable fanbase on popular social media platform Instagram. At the time of writing, she has logged well over 2,000 posts and accrued 9.2 million followers — nothing to scoff at, to say the least.

Sara has built her following by posting plenty of sultry and sexy snapshots, and if her latest pic is anything to go by, she shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier today, Underwood posted a picture to Instagram that is sure to send hearts fluttering and temperatures rising.

In this particular photo, the blonde bombshell can be seen posing against a rather scenic backdrop. As indicated by the photo’s geotag, this picture was taken somewhere within Olympic National Forest, which is located a few dozen miles west of Seattle, Washington, and takes up more than 625,000 acres of land.

In the photo, Sara Underwood rocked a long sleeve flannel shirt that she wore over a tight white crop top, which offered up plenty of cleavage to the camera — and to her fans. The former host of Attack of the Show! leaned up against a circular table saw — don’t fret, she wore appropriate work gloves. She’s also accessorized her look with a Russian fur cap — traditionally referred to as an ushanka — though it’s worth mentioning that the hat is made up of fake fur, as Underwood alludes to in the photo’s caption.

While many of Sara’s recent Instagram photos have been taken by her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, this new picture was taken as part of an advertisement for Happy Tea, a natural dietary supplement which contains cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD.

Sara Underwood’s latest Instagram share marks another in a series of nature-centric photos, most of which have been taken by Witzling. Earlier this week, the Epic Movie star posed at the Grand Canyon National Park, sitting atop a rock formation as she took in the sights and sounds.

Sara’s most recent pic also mentions her and her boyfriend’s ongoing Cabinland project, which the two have been slowly documenting on Instagram. The two have also appeared in an article on Designboom, documenting their cross-country trip in Witzling’s modified 1979 pickup, which features a cabin retrofitted onto the bed of the truck.