‘Maxim’ Model Chase Carter Goes Nude For Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Chase Carter leaves little to the imagination in a recent Instagram post. On Friday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy photo of the 21-year-old model in which she is featured completely naked.

In the snapshot in question, the Bahamian beauty is captured in midair as she jumps in her birthday suit. The black-and-white photo shows the model with one leg stretched out while she has the other bent, making a four with her legs in the air. Because she is jumping, her blonde hair is flying back as she stares into the camera with an intent gaze and lips slightly parted.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is posing against a white backdrop, keeping the photo monochromatic. The blonde model is using her right arm to cover her breasts while she keeps the other by her waist. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, letting her natural beauty shine.

According to the post’s tag, the photo was shot for Maxim by French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, who is a former International Creative Director of Elle magazine. The post’s geotag suggests the shot was captured in New York, while the date of the photo is uncertain.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 852,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,400 likes and a few dozen comments within a few hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to share how they feel about Friday’s post, leaving a host of positive comments and emoji behind.

The young model was the November/December cover girl for Maxim. During her interview for the issue, she opened up about what it was like growing up in the Bahamas, her home country. Unlike what many might think, she actually did not really go to the beach until she moved to the United States, she said.

“It’s so funny. I don’t recall going to the beach until I moved to New York,” Carter said of the irony of having grown up in the Bahamas. “I don’t think I was ever a beach girl, but I’ve turned into one.”

As the Maxim piece points out, Carter has modeled for an impressive host of clients, which includes Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline New York, Urban Outfitters, and Good American, Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s size-inclusive denim and activewear brand.