‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nikki Gets Arrested

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 11, bring a stunning confession from Nikki after Victor tries to do some damage control on the situation.

Victor (Eric Braeden) works on damage control, according to She Knows Soaps. The new evidence featuring Victor and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussing how to get rid of J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) left Victor worried that he would not beat the murder charges against him. Of course, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also realized that authorities could be leading her husband to prison, and she put a stop to the trial, according to the Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap.

Victor panics when he realizes what Nikki is trying to do, so he works very hard to keep her from continuing down the path, which she has not thoroughly thought through. Victor is committed to taking the bullet for his wife if that’s what he has to do to keep her out of prison. He puts everything down to stress, and at first, Christine (Lauralee Bell) just thinks Nikki is being dramatic to try to stall Victor’s arrest. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also work to try to keep their mother quiet. As far as they are concerned, a confession from Nikki would just make a tough situation even worse for everybody involved.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nikki plot their next move. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6m47OpYOGw pic.twitter.com/JNETEtaJjw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2019

Unfortunately, despite Victor and her children’s best efforts, Nikki confesses. Nikki insists that the Genoa City Police Department is arresting the wrong person. She even goes so far as to physically block the exit so that the authorities cannot lead Victor away. The reason she knows that is because she is the one who killed J.T.

Once Christine finally realizes Nikki’s confession is not just some ploy to keep them from arresting Victor, things get crazy. After his wife’s revelation, Victor tries to blame Christine and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and says that the stress just gets to Nikki. Ultimately, Christine and Rey end up arresting Nikki instead, and it is her family’s worst nightmare since they did not have any plan of action for a confession from Nikki.

Plus, Nikki’s health could be at risk since she has MS as well as the fact that several weeks back she was in the hospital fighting for her life after Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) ran her down accidentally during an intense snow storm. Now, nobody knows what to do, and there is no telling what Nikki is revealing without thinking things through properly. Plus, Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are affected by this too.