Grace Elizabeth Stuns In A Risque Bodysuit As She Poses For The Cover Of ‘Porter Magazine’

American model Grace Elizabeth is making waves in the fashion industry of late. And she makes sure to keep her 778,000 Instagram followers up to date with her modelling activities by posting several pictures of herself every week.

The model recently graced the cover of Porter Magazine for which she donned a very stylish bodysuit that she paired with a pair of black stockings in sheer finish. The bodysuit featured a cutout that went from the top of her chest down her torso which allowed her to flash lots of skin. The model wore her dark brown tresses down, opted for a bright red lipstick, and finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled black sandals.

Apart from the cover photo, the 21-year-old model shared six more pics from the latest photo shoot wherein she wore different chic outfits to flaunt not only her envious body and pretty face but her modelling talent as well.

And per expectations, the post became an instant hit among her fans and followers, so much so that it racked up more than 20,000 likes and more than a hundred comments within a day. One of her fans commented that he is obsessed with Grace’s pictures, while another one said that she looks stunning in each one of them.

And since pictures from a single photo shoot are never enough for the hot model’s fans, she posted two new pictures that were clicked during her catwalk for Kate Spade. In the pictures, the stunner is featured wearing a dramatic purple jumpsuit, made up of satin that accentuated her well-toned figure. Grace wore chunky boots with the ensemble and wore a full face of makeup to highlight her beautiful features.

And to complete her glamorous looks, she wore her tresses into some beautiful waves as she strutted down the runway to showcase the designer handbags.

The Victoria’s Secret model was also present at the NYC amfAR gala 2019 which was hosted to kick off the New York Fashion Week. And like all the stars who attended the event, Grace also turned heads as she donned an off-white, two-piece dress with a fringed see-through skirt by Sonia Rykiel. The well-designed dress allowed Grace to flaunt her bare midriff which must have made her fans totally hot under their collars.

The model accessorized with some sparkly diamond jewelry which greatly added to her elegant appearance. According to an article by People, Grace really loved her Jacob and Co. fringed earrings and other sparkling accessories and said that “You can never have enough bling.”