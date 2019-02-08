Kym Herjavec Posts Throwback Photo Showing Off Her Trim Physique

The former 'Dancing With The Stars' personality flaunted her enviable figure on Instagram.

It might be Friday, but former Dancing With The Stars performer Kym Herjavec is in a throwback Thursday mood, posting a fun shot from the OK! Magazine Body & Soul event. Herjavec, who taught at the event, showed off her enviable figure to her over 256,000 followers –and encouraged them to get fit right along with her.

In the image, Herjavec is facing away from the camera, in the midst of teaching what appears to be a fun dance class. She stands on the edge of the beach, with dozens of women following along as she helps them groove their way to fitness. Herjavec keeps it simple for the workout, wearing a white baseball cap, and letting her long blonde hair flow down her back in thick waves.

Although Herjavec isn’t looking at the camera, all eyes on her — and it’s easy to see why. For the event, she wears a bright green sports bra with black accents, and a matching pair of workout pants in the same striking shades. The out puts the professional dancer’s physique front and center, showing off her trim waist and toned back, and accenting her enviable behind.

Herjavec may not have performed on Dancing With The Stars since 2017, but that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down; the professional dancer has been hosting the Australian version of the show since 2013. In addition, Herjavec has her own budding fitness empire to contend with. She’s been hard at work promoting 5678 Fitness, which includes workout routines and even a diet book for fans looking to get into great shape.

And that’s not all the busy entrepreneur is working on. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Herjavec also has her hands full raising her young twins, who she shares with her husband, businessman Robert Herjavec. Son Hudson and daughter Haven are keeping the couple busy as the tiny pair grow in leaps and bounds — and now the tots are starting to stand on their own, much to the delight of their doting parents.

Hudson and Haven, who will celebrate their 10-month birthday at the end of February, were born back in April. Their parents actually met on Dancing With The Stars, when Robert Herjavec appeared as a contestant. He was paired with Kym for the competition, and while the two only placed sixth on the show, the experience formed a between them. They were married in July of 2016.

The twins are their first children together; Robert shares three children from his previous relationship with his ex-wife: daughters Caprice and Sky, and son Brendon.