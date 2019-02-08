2,000-Year-Old Stunningly Well-Preserved Gallic Amphoras Have Been Discovered In the Mediterranean Sea

Two scuba divers have discovered 15 Gallic amphoras in the Mediterranean Sea that date back at least 2,000 years.

As the Daily Mail reports, the Gallic amphoras were first spotted back in November while scuba divers were scouting around the area of Portofino, and archaeologists are now pulling these beautiful pieces of pottery out of the Mediterranean Sea, with the first ceramic jug officially dredged out of the water on January 10, 2019.

Edoardo Sbaraini and Gabriele Succi, who both hail from Santa Margherita Ligure in Italy, are the two scuba divers officially responsible for the recent find. Immediately after they noticed the amphoras in the Mediterranean Sea, the pair alerted the Department of Antiquities to their discovery.

Sbaraini and Succi were both well-equipped for this event and managed to capture footage of the ancient pieces of pottery even though they were sitting 164 feet beneath the sea at the time of their discovery. While the vast majority of the Gallic amphoras are still well-preserved even now, one of them did fall victim to time and the sea, and has reportedly become the happy home to a pair of lobsters and other sea creatures.

As Sbaraini explained, he and Succi were shocked when they discovered the Gallic amphoras and credited the special underwater scooters that the pair had with helping them to traverse areas of the Mediterranean Sea which would normally be off-limits to most scuba divers.

“Thanks to our underwater scooters we were able to conduct a wide survey of the waters outside of Portofino, and we found the amphoras in a place divers don’t normally get to. The first thing we noticed was the necks and flat bottoms of some of the jars popping out of the sand. When we realized what we’d found we were shocked, it’s every diver’s dream to find historical relics and for us it was an incredible experience.”

On the same day that they were alerted, the local Department of Antiquities arrived on the scene to learn more about the precise location of the ancient pottery, and as archaeologists now are working to remove the amphoras, the Department of Antiquities will reportedly be visiting again so that they can discover the origins of these precious pieces of pottery.

Sbaraini noted that they were “as excited about these findings as we are,” and once the Gallic amphoras are all fully removed from the Mediterranean Sea, the fun work of fully examining and investigating them can officially begin.