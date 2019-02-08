Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Dramatic 30-Pound Weight Loss On The Runway In Instagram Video

The 51-year-old has dropped some major pounds by cutting sugar out of her diet.

Sherri Shepherd worked hard for her 30-pound weight loss, and now she’s showing it off on the runway for a charity event.

The 51-year-old actress and television host recently hit the runway at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City this week, where she caught some viral attention. As Today noted, Shepherd was one of a number of celebrities to take part in the annual charity showcase, and noted that her bright red gown was one of the highlights of the show.

“Sherri Shepherd looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, bright red gown,” the report noted.

But many also reacted to the amazing new figure for Sherri Shepherd, who has been losing weight thanks to a strict new diet that cut out all sugars. The former View co-host shared some of her weight-loss secrets, ET Online reported, saying that the drastic changes to her diet made all the difference.

“Over 260 days #sugarfree… can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel,” she wrote in a message on Instagram. “Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused … patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present.”

Sherri Shepherd added in the December update that she had already dropped 25 pounds since she started in March, and in the time since the update was posted it appears Sherri has dropped even more weight, with reports noting that her total weight loss had already topped 30 pounds.

Sherri’s recent trip down the runway has earned her even more attention, with many sharing the photos and leaving encouraging messages for her to continue along the weight-loss journey.

Sherri isn’t the only star to drop pounds by cutting out sugar. A number of other celebrities have adapted similar diets, including Kourtney Kardashian who has opened up on her website about why she decided to cut out all refined sugars.

“First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it,” she wrote. “Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears. I don’t drink soda — ever! I drink a ton of water during the day and I also drink a glass of water mixed with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar twice a day (in the morning and at night).”

Those who want to follow along Sherri Shepherd on her weight-loss journey can check out all the updates on her Instagram page.