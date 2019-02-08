Georgia Fowler And Elsa Hosk Flaunt Incredible Bikini Bodies In Latest Instagram Snap

Georgia Fowler and Elsa Hosk both strutted their stuff down the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and now they’ve teamed up again to show off their flawless figures for a new campaign for the clothing brand Solid & Striped. Georgia recently shared one of the sexy snaps from their photo shoot last year in Turks and Caicos to her Instagram account, with both ladies rocking patterned bikinis that left little to the imagination.

In the risque snap shared on Friday, February 8, the ladies of Victoria’s Secret were captured standing in the water, a breathtaking scene of the sandy beach shore and blue skies behind them. Elsa posed with her hand running threw her messy, unkempt blonde hair and her eyes closed as she basked in the sun’s warm rays. The Swedish beauty donned a pair of high waist black and white checkered bikini bottoms, which she paired with a sports bra-style top, flashing plenty of skin and flaunting her incredibly toned body.

Meanwhile, Georgia stood to her right, giving the camera a sultry look as her brown locks fell in loose waves over one side of her head. The 26-year-old sizzled in a bikini of the same pattern as Elsa’s, though it was of a considerably more skimpier style. The model stood turned to the side, showing off her curvy booty that was covered in sand in a high cut pair of bikini bottoms that did her nothing but favors.

Georgia’s 846,000 Instagram followers went wild for the steamy new snap of the gorgeous duo, which at the time of this writing had accrued nearly 7,000 likes within the first hour of going live on social media. A number of fans flocked to the comment section to shower the ladies with compliments as well, calling them “gorgeous,” “queens,” and a “perfect match.”

“Beautiful Elsa with amazing Georgia together in this pic,” one follower wrote. “It is great to see you together like this.”

Georgia had previously indulged her ever growing Instagram following with another sexy shot from the photo shoot, with both ladies rocking different styles of the same patterned swimwear collection. In the photo uploaded a few weeks ago on January 22, Elsa stunned in a sexy one piece with a lace up feature at her hips, while Georgia rocked the same suit that her blonde friend wore in today’s snap.

Georgia recently shared her routine behind her flawless bikini body, telling Vogue Australiain November that “loves” working out, and usually does so for two hours every day.

“I love to make training fun, so my trainer does a lot of athletic drills with me to to keep me motivated,” she said.