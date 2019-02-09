Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Sultry Video Of Herself Dancing To Janet Jackson

Actress Gabrielle Union just recently became a first-time mother to a beautiful baby girl that she and husband Dwayne Wade welcomed via a surrogate at the end of 2018. Despite having to adjust to having a little one in the house, Union has continued to work, just recently doing a photo shoot for Women’s Health Magazine.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share candid video footage of her dancing in between shots during the photo shoot.

Union was wearing a shiny silver swimsuit with a high cut up on her hips, a loose-fitting sheer white hooded shirt that was falling off her shoulder to give a glimpse of the low cut of the swimsuit’s top. She also had on a pair of white strappy sandals. Janet Jackson’s “That’s the way love goes” was playing in the background, and the actress took the chance in the break to show off her moves.

She looked completely relaxed as she smiled and pouted at the camera while she swayed her hips and flipped her hair in time to the track.

If her caption is anything to go by, Union regularly uses breaks in photo shoots for any occasion to show some appreciation to Jackson and her music.

Union is gracing the cover of the next Women’s Health Magazine, speaking on her new journey as a mother.

Part of that has been making peace with the need to have a surrogate carry her baby girl. The actress spoke candidly about how she struggled to come to terms with the fact that she wouldn’t be able to carry the baby herself. The 46-year-old struggled with fertility issues for years before finally coming to the conclusion that she would need to find another way to become a mother.

“There’s nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby. The idea of [using a surrogate] felt like surrendering to failure,” she explained.

Over the years, Union suffered nine miscarriages, and three failed attempts at IVF, according to Essence.

After finally welcoming her baby girl in November last year, Union has been settling in to her new role as a mother. Part of that has been trying to overcome the stigma of having a baby via surrogate.