Paris Hilton Rocks Black Bikini & Webbed Bodysuit On Instagram

Paris Hilton shared a new Instagram photo a few days ago, and she wore what appears to be a black bikini and webbed bodysuit on top. The photo was cut off at her knee, but she leaned forward and placed her arms in front of her. Paris wore her hair in pronounced curls with a heavy left part. Fans commented on her post with “Amazing,” “Yasss,” and another that stated, “In all seriousness Paris you are the [goat emoji].”

Hilton followed that post up with a throwback pic from when she was younger. In the photo, she held a martini in her right hand and wore her hair in a super short pixie cut. She tilted her head to the right and looked at the camera, while wearing a choker necklace and a tank top with feathery accents on the chest.

In addition, Paris shared a video of herself at a laundromat in a glitzy silver dress. The dress had a turtleneck top, long-sleeves, and a cut out on the back. She wore matching heels, and strutted through the laundromat as if she were on a catwalk. She opened a washer and also pushed a cart down the aisle. Paris also accessorized with heart-shaped glasses, which she removed for the photo she took by the dryers.

Hilton often gives interviews about her real self versus what the media portrays her as, and discussed the differences with Healthy Living Magazine.

“I’m feeling that I’m completely different from what some of the media portrays. The media make up stories about celebrities just to make them more interesting, but in real life I am a responsible entrepreneur and businesswoman. I work hard. The media portrays me that way because of ‘The Simple Life’ and my character, but that character is not who I am in my every day life.”

And considering that she’s been living in the media spotlight for much of her life, some of the coverage has been negative. But she seems to brush it off.

“I’ve been in this business for so long that I’ve become used to it and now I just don’t pay any attention to any of that.”

In other news, Hilton’s other new posts showed off the new BMW i8, which she rolled up in for a clip that was tagged at the David LaChapelle Studios. Chapelle is a noted photographer that offers a modern take on nudity.