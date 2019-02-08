Ellen Page Slams Chris Pratt’s ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ’ Church

Ellen Page isn’t a fan of the church Chris Pratt attends, Variety is reporting. Pratt appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest film, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. While there, Pratt shared more about his religious beliefs — and how his pastor has helped him navigate fame. He also credits his pastor with inspiring him to do the Bible-inspired Daniel Fast, which is a diet that lasts for 21 days and avoids meat, wine, and other rich foods. The diet suggests subsisting on more water and vegetables instead. When an article was posted on Twitter discussing the Jurassic Park actor’s interview with Colbert, Page retweeted it and commented that Pratt’s church was “infamously LGBTQ.”

The church Pratt attends is technically the Zoe Church, which is a part of the Hillsong mega-church. Other Hillsong attendees include Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner — among numerous others. The church first started facing backlash in 2015, when Carl Lentz, who leads the New York branch, said publicly that homosexuality was a sin. Lentzs also said that while homosexuals are welcome to attend their church services, no one in the LGBTQ community would ever be permitted to hold a leadership position within the church. That same year, Hillsong’s global senior pastor — Brian Houston — released a statement condemning two men in their choir who had gotten married.

Pratt has yet to respond to Page’s comments. According to Yahoo!, Pratt has been very religious since he was 19 years old. The actor and his new fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger, reportedly bonded over their shared beliefs. When Pratt announced their engagement in an Instagram post, he wrote in the caption that he was “proud to live boldly in faith” with Schwarzenegger. As for Page, the Juno actress came out as a lesbian in 2014, and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights ever since. In 2016, she co-hosted the Viceland documentary series Gaycation, one which showed the different cultures and struggles of people in the LGBTQ community around the world.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Page’s latest project is the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, which is set to drop on February 15. Page went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 31 to promote the series. While there, she spoke out against anti-LGBTQ policies — and against U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who has been accused of supporting conversion therapy in the past.

“If you are in a position of power and you hate people, and you want to cause suffering to them — you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering. What do you think is going to happen?” Page said. “Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves. And people are going to be beaten on the street. I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you can meet. I am lucky to have this time and this privilege to say this. This needs to f***ing stop.”