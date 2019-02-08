‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nikki Stops Victor’s Trial

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 8, brings an initial tribute to Kristoff St. John as Neil Winters. Plus, Nikki tries to stop Victor’s trial with her confession, Sharon makes a plan, Nick realizes Victor is anxious, and Abby attempts some damage control.

Genoa City watched as reporters discussed Victor’s (Eric Braeden) impending trial on TV. At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) house he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) speculated about Victor’s court case. Then Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrived and figured Phyllis would jump up and down over news that Victor could be convicted. Then Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up, and Mariah got some digs in on Phyllis.

Eventually, Sharon suggested that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) should confess, and she, Phyllis, and Victoria would back up her claims of self-defense, which would mean Victor is safe and Nikki won’t be in trouble. Of course, this is what should have happened in the first place, but that’s neither here nor there. However, after Nick considered Sharon’s proposal, he told her it was too risky.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) didn’t have a plan to save her dad, but she did come up with a plan to get rid of the negative press. It was so simple. The media loves a wedding, so she suggested putting their wedding plans on full steam ahead. Of course, she had to get Arturo (Jason Canela) to agree, which he eventually did. However, the Life & Style photo shoot seemed to make him somewhat uncomfortable. Even Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) got in on helping by offering a “puffy” eyed Abby some face cream.

To honor Kristoff St. John, #YR will air a special tribute to him during the show on Friday, Feb. 8. His final episode of The Young and the Restless will air tomorrow. Please join us in saying goodbye to a beloved member of the Y&R and @CBSDaytime family. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HXTLQGrdWt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 5, 2019

Before he headed to court, Victor spoke with Nick about Newman Enterprises and taking care of the family. Nick realized that Victor was scared he might not beat the charges with the new evidence against him. Then, he asked Nick to keep an eye on his sister, Abby, and her fiance, Arturo. Victor told Nick that Arturo is an operator.

Finally, when Christine (Lauralee Bell) ushered Victor to his trial, Nikki stopped everybody by announcing that there would be no trial today. Of course, they thought it was all just theatrics on the Newman matriarch’s part.

At the end of the show, a brief clip of the late actor Kristoff St. John discussing everything he’d been a part of at Y&R and thanking fans aired along with clips of some of his beautiful scenes as Neil Winters. The Inquisitr reported earlier that the show will feature a storyline paying full tribute to St. John and Neil in late April.