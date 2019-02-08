‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Curvy Booty In Skintight Shorts On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders has an incredible body that she frequently shows off on her highly-followed Instagram account. The blonde bombshell did just that again today, indulging her fans with a glimpse of one of her looks from New York Fashion Week that flaunted her toned physique and incredible fashion sense.

Jasmine’s latest set of snaps shared to social media on Friday, February 8, captured her on the streets of Manhattan, surrounded by the glowing lights of cars and buildings behind her. The model rocked a unique ensemble from designer Fendi that did her nothing but favors, showcasing her insane curves and flawless figure.

The 27-year-old rocked an oversized short sleeve button up top for her trendy outfit of the night, which was cinched at the waist with a black belt bag that accentuated her trim midsection. In contrast to her baggy top, Jasmine sported a sexy pair of skintight blue bicycle shorts that perfectly hugged her voluptuous booty and toned thighs as she strutted around New York. The model, who is frequently referred to by her nickname “Golden Barbie,” completed her look with a pair of black square-toed pumps and a black Fendi shoulder bag.

Jasmine’s notoriously untamed, curly hair was pulled back into a sleek low bun that was perfectly parted in the middle for the sexy snaps, and she rocked a minimal makeup look featuring a light pink lip.

Fans of the Instagram sensation went wild for her latest upload which at the time of this writing has already accrued nearly 8,000 likes in just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comment section as well to show some love for the bikini model.

“Gorgeous,” one follower said, while another said she was “stunning.”

“Girl u r fashion, I love those pants,” a third fan of Jasmine’s wrote underneath the photo.

Jasmine jetted off to the Big Apple to attend the events of New York Fashion Week shortly after returning home from an exciting weekend in Atlanta, where she and a number of her fellow Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” models attended the publication’s pre-Super Bowl bash before sitting in the stands for the big game.

Just two weeks ago, the gorgeous model traveled to Tulum, making sure to indulge her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a few sexy snaps from the vacation, including one in which she rocked a plunging brown cutout one-piece swimsuit. Another post from her vacation captured her on the beach under a giant tropical umbrella in a skimpy light blue bikini that left little to the imagination.