Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Assets In Racy See-Through Top

The gorgeous actress flashed her bra through a sheer top while out on a fun night in London.

Elizabeth Hurley is always turning heads with her age-defying figure and impeccable sense of style. The 53-year-old stunner has been dropping show-stopping snapshots on her Instagram page all week – to the delight of her many fans, who never miss the sizzling snaps that the gorgeous actress shares on social media.

The Royals star was recently photographed in London wearing a very stylish outfit that showed plenty of skin, putting her incredible body on display. In a set of snapshots published by the Daily Mail, the British actress and model flaunted her busty figure in a sheer top, flashing her bra from beneath the racy attire.

According to the media outlet, the new photos were captured on Thursday evening, when The Royals star stepped out for a night of theater. In the snapshots, the stunning actress donned a black jumper decorated with sheer and solid stripes. The revealing pattern put her black bra on full display, leaving little to the imagination.

The Bedazzled star paired her risqué top with curve-hugging skinny jeans in a matching color. The actress added pizzazz to her look with a knee-length coat in a flashy leopard print.

Elizabeth completed her outfit with a pair of simple black ankle boots and a matching handbag adorned with metal studs. The English beauty accessorized with a long finger ring and silver drop earrings ending in small hoops.

The fabulous actress looked radiant as she posed for the camera, graciously smiling to the photographer. The EDtv star wore her brown locks in a flowing hairstyle, with a mid-part that framed her face.

For her night out at the theater, Elizabeth painted her plump lips in a sheer pink lip gloss. In addition, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel chose to wear her signature dark makeup, which made her dazzling blue eyes stand out.

This latest public appearance adds to the array of sultry snapshots that the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress has been sharing on Instagram. Earlier on the same day, Elizabeth took to social media to post an incredible bikini photo, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Last week, the ravishing actress set Instagram on fire by showing off her décolletage in a low-cut black dress, per a previous report from the Inquisitr. Before that, Elizabeth sizzled in another revealing bikini shot as she modeled an olive two-piece from her own collection, the Inquisitr reported at the time.

As the Daily Mail points out, the actress recently spilled the tea that many of her bikini photographs were taken by her 16-year-old son, Damian, whom she shares with 53-year-old American businessman Steve Bing. Damian is often featured in his mother’s Instagram photos and the two appear to be very close.

In an interview with YOU magazine Elizabeth said that her son was “a great photographer” who “instinctively knows what younger people want to see.”

“Our downtime together is usually spent watching something scary on Netflix or Vikings on Amazon Prime,” revealed the actress.