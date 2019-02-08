Naya Rivera Denies Feud With ‘Glee’ Co-Star Lea Michele

After almost a decade since the show first premiered on Fox, former Glee star Naya Rivera confirms that there is no feud between her and co-star Lea Michele, Us Weekly reports.

Rivera recently addressed the rumors on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the topic came up via a viewer who called into the show. The caller asked the actress if the two spoke after she “liked” a photo Michele posted of her engagement ring. While she said they hadn’t spoken, she did explain that there was never any animosity toward the actress.

“I don’t think there was, like, any beef,” Rivera said.”It’s a good ring!”

Rumors of a feud between Rivera and Michele have circulated since the two starred on the Fox musical as Santana Lopez and Rachel Berry, respectively. During the show’s run from 2009-2015, there were many reports stating that the two have had fights on set and that Rivera threatened to leave the show because of the drama in 2014.

Rivera, 34, wrote about her relationship with Michele in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

“We [Rivera and Michele] are both strong-willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that’s not a good mixture,” Rivera detailed in a chapter. “As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down.”

A tumultuous few years after Glee ended, including an arrest for an alleged domestic dispute with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, Rivera is back to work on new projects. The actress is now taking a step into the fashion industry with her clothing line, Jojo and Dizzy. She also has a starring role in Step Up: High Water, which is a YouTube Red series inspired by the Step Up film franchise.

Michele, 32, is also working on film and music projects, as well as planning a wedding with fiance Zandy Reich. The actress recently posted photos from her bachelorette weekend on her Instagram with her bridal party, including former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts.

Even though Michele and Rivera haven’t spoken to each other, small circles of the Glee cast have come together. Most recently Michele and co-star Darren Criss came together for their co-headlining concert tour, the LM/DC Tour. The 22-show tour lasted from May until December 2018.

With no beef on the horizon between cast members of the show, it will be interesting to see if more reunions will take place.