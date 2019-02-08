Elsa Hosk Flaunts Her Long Legs And Strikes Sultry Poses In New Snapshots

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk has been posting lots of sexy pictures of herself on her Instagram lately. From topless snaps to glamorous ones, her recent posts have become an instant hit among her 5.2 million Instagram followers. On Friday, February 8, Elsa posted a set of pictures wherein the hottie opted for a leggy blue look which left her admirers’ jaws dropped.

Made up of a feathery bodice and a crinkled silk skirt detail, Elsa’s aqua blue dress exuded a lot of style and grace. The 30-year-old model wore her blonde tresses down, opted for an orangish-brown eyeshadow and lipstick, and finished her look off with a pair of high-heeled lace-up sandals which accentuated her long, slender legs.

It appears that Elsa liked her picture a lot because she posted not one or two but five pictures in the same outfit. She, however, struck different poses for each pic and provided both up-close and full-length views of herself.

Within a few hours of going live, the pictures racked up a total of 208,000 likes and close to 800 comments, with fans and followers showering the model with various compliments, particularly praising her for her exceptionally good height and amazing body.

According to an article by Vogue, Elsa’s outfit was designed by Italian designers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio of the Attico. The model wore it to the intimate, feather-filled dinner party hosted by the designers at Spring Place to celebrate the festivities of the New York Fashion Week.

Prior to posting the current picture, Elsa stunned her fans by posting some snapshots from her recent appearance at the annual amfAR Gala. As the Inquisitr previously noted, Elsa chose to wear a stunning dress that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and accentuated her curves. Hosk finished off her look with a delicate gold necklace and a chunky gold belt.

She gelled her hair into a sleek bun and wore some bronze makeup to complement her glamorous outfit. Elsa wasn’t the only Victoria’s Secret model to attend the event as she was joined by fellow VS models Candice Swanepoel, Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow, and former model Alessandra Ambrosio. Other big celebrities who showed up at the 2019 gala included Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Daphne Groeneveld, Gracie Carvalho, Duckie Thot, and Kelsey Merritt to name a few.