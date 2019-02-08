Five Minors, Ages 12 To 16, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Nashville Musician Kyle Yorlets

Police arrested and charged five juvenile suspects ranging in age from 12 to 16 for the shooting death of Nashville-based musician Kyle Yorlets.

According to the Tennessean, authorities charged three girls — ages 12, 14, and 15 — and two boys, ages 13 and 16, with criminal homicide in the death of the 24-year-old Yorlets, who sang for the local band Carverton. As noted, the incident took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, when the five juveniles allegedly approached Yorlets near his home and stole his wallet.

Investigators working on the case believe that one of the suspects shot Yorlets when he refused to surrender the keys to his vehicle. The musician was able to return to his home after the shooting, where he was spotted by a housemate about an hour later. Yorlets was pronounced dead on arrival after he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In an interview with the Tennessean, police spokesman Don Aaron explained that Metropolitan Nashville Police became involved with the case on Thursday morning, after being informed about a 12-year-old girl who had allegedly run away from home. Authorities later became concerned after they reportedly discovered a series of Snapchat posts where the girl was riding in a car “with other young people with guns.”

Based on witness accounts, there were “several young persons” who ran toward an apparently stolen pickup truck after the shooting. According to Aaron, investigators believe that the individuals spotted by the witnesses were the same young people who were with the 12-year-old girl in the car earlier in the day.

At the moment, police officials have yet to reveal who among the five juveniles was the suspected shooter.

Shocking tragedy involving recent Carlisle High School grad Kyle Yorlets out of Tennessee from yesterday. What we know so far: https://t.co/wDk8CBmmVz — Charles Thompson (@ChasThompson1) February 8, 2019

After fleeing the scene and ditching the pickup, the suspects were then arrested at the West Nashville Walmart, where authorities found multiple weapons that were believed to have been stolen — including two loaded pistols. Investigators also believe that the juveniles might have driven another stolen vehicle to the Walmart where they were arrested.

“None of the five individuals are a stranger to the system or this police department,” Aaron told the Tennessean.

According to PennLive, Kyle Yorlets was a Carlisle, Pennsylvania, native who attended Belmont University in Nashville. After moving to Tennessee, Yorlets co-founded Carverton with fellow Pennsylvania native Michael Curry, and eventually released one album while singing for the pop-rock band. Carverton was reportedly “in the process” of putting its sophomore release out at the time of Yorlets’ passing.

“On February 7, 2019, we lost our brother, best friend, and bandmate Kyle Yorlets,” read a Facebook statement from Carverton, as quoted by PennLive.