Viki Odintcova Goes Braless Under An Open Robe On Instagram

Russian model Viki Odintcova shared a new Instagram photo today, one where she went braless under an open robe matched with white bottoms. She sat on the ground and leaned on a bed as she popped her right foot and touched her face with her hand. Her hair was down in a dramatic left part, and she sported pink lipstick. The photographer was Mavrin, who works for many brands — including Playboy and Maxim.

Viki has been sharing a combination of lingerie and bikini photos over the past few weeks. This included a shot of her in a nude-toned sheer bodysuit with thong detailing. In this shot, she stood by a sliding glass window that overlooked a mountain landscape. The model followed that up with a photo of herself sitting in a shallow end of a pool as she rocked a black string bikini. Odintcova threw her head back and let her hair fall down, letting her pose accentuate her curves.

And that wasn’t all, as Viki recently shared another photo — one which was a sneak peek for a magazine shoot. She didn’t disclose which magazine it would be for, although fans tried to guess. The photo showed the model going topless as she wore high-cut denim shorts with a long-sleeved plaid shirt. She wrapped the shirt around her waist. The model leaned against a red sports car, and looked towards the photographer — who could be seen in the backdrop.

With over 4.8 million followers, Viki is a very popular Instagram star — not just in Russia, but also worldwide. She got a lot of attention in February of 2017 when she performed a stunt at the Cayan Tower in Dubai. Without any safety equipment or harnesses, the model leaned backwards from the top of a building. She later dangled from the building, both times only being held by her right hand by a male assistant. Police intervened and forced her to sign a statement saying that she would never do it again, according to the Daily Mail.

The model later noted, “I still cannot believe that I did it. Every time I watch this video, my palms get sweaty.” And after the story went viral, many condemned the model for putting her life at risk for a photo. And while the building wanted to sue her for her actions, the model quipped back, according to the Huffington Post.