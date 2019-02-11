Here’s How Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Has Evolved Over The Years

The 50-year-old actress has given us enough hair looks.

Jennifer Aniston is a hair style icon. The former Friends star, who has seemingly never had a bad hair day in her life, just turned 50-years-old, but she already has a lifetime of hair looks behind her — everything from shaggy layers to angular bobs, to loose, beachy waves.

Aniston is such a hair guru that she was once the face of hair care line Living Proof. The star’s perfectly smoothed tresses were the perfect advertisement for the pricey products after she rocked that famous Friends bob.

So how did Jennifer’s hair evolve? In the early 1990s, when a 21-year-old Jen starred in the TV spinoff of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as Jeannie Bueller, she had dark hair with wispy bangs. By the time she shot the horror film Leprechaun in 1993, her hair was even darker.

Fast forward to Friends, where the future style star sported wispy waves during the show’s first season in 1994. But Jennifer made hair history in 1995 as her blond-streaked shaggy bob, later dubbed “The Rachel,” became a popular request at hair salons.

Aniston’s Rachel hairstyle caused quite a stir in the mid-1990s, but the actress claims to have hated it. In 2011, Aniston spoke to Allure about the layered cut, which was created by hairstylist Chris McMillan.

“I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look, How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston reveals the story behind the "Rachel" hairstyle: http://t.co/XxmuQGnm9Q (and yes, pot was involved) pic.twitter.com/W2yHuYAkWF — VH1 (@VH1) November 25, 2014

Aniston may have had an issue with the ‘do due to the sheer amount of maintenance it required. In 2015, the Emmy-winning star confessed to Glamour that she needed her hairstylist attached to her hip during “The Rachel” era.

“Me and the blow dryer and the hairbrush weren’t meant for each other,” Aniston told ABC News. “It really was a ‘hairdo.'”

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston moved on to longer and blonder hairstyles. In 1999, she famously wore twisty dreadlocks to the 51st Emmy Awards during her first red carpet appearance with Brad Pitt. But two years later, on the heels of her wedding to the actor, Aniston shocked fans when she chopped her hair into a blunt bob.

Remember when Jennifer Aniston first got a bob? See her hair history here http://t.co/yaOCLhZ4XE pic.twitter.com/W6m6tYY8WD — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) April 28, 2014

By the end of Friends’ 10-season run, Jennifer Aniston was back to long hair, this time with bangs. But in 2013, Jen surprised fans when she went short once again, this time with an angular bob. At the time, Aniston told Elle UK that her hair did not react well to a Brazilian treatment, so she had to cut her hair to fix it.

“It’s about two inches above my shoulders now,” the Horrible Bosses star said. “The minute I cut my hair I want it back. Always. It’s a guarantee. I’m trying really hard to love this one.”

Why Jennifer Aniston’s hair broke the internet http://t.co/NSeMhJQnNn pic.twitter.com/RUW1izFYS0 — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) May 13, 2014

More recently, Jennifer Aniston has sported toffee lowlights with shoulder-length hair, and she has also gone been back to longer, wavy styles.

Of course, even with her long list of hair looks, Jennifer Aniston knows which style she will always be remembered for. According to the Huffington Post, Aniston once told Good Morning America that “The Rachel” will be part of her legacy.

“When I’m…like 100 years old I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘Oh they had a hair cut named after a character I played,’ like ‘The Dorothy Hamill’ or something,” Aniston said.