Want To Merge Your ‘Fortnite’ Accounts? Here’s How To On Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, And Mobile

Players can finally merge their accounts, following the cross-platform debacle of 2018.

While other battle royale games — most notably, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode — have claimed back a slice of the genre pie, there’s no denying that Epic Games’ Fortnite has maintained its staying power over the past year, and it shows no signs of slinking into the background anytime soon.

Still, although Fortnite has maintained its popularity across multiple platforms and consoles, the free-to-play giant is not without its fair share of criticisms and controversy. One of the most notable incidents came last year, when the game launched on the Nintendo Switch, with the promise of cross-platform play with other platforms, including Microsoft’s Xbox One. Unfortunately, as reported by the Verge, players who had previously played Fortnite on Sony’s PlayStation 4 found themselves unable to log into their Epic Games accounts on Nintendo Switch. This rather annoying service limitation was a result of Sony’s staunch refusal to allow cross-play on their platform, barring PlayStation 4 owners from playing certain games with others on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Thankfully, things have since improved since last year’s cross-play debacle. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sony eventually relented and allowed developers to enable cross-play between PlayStation 4 and other platforms. This has been a huge boon for Fortnite players, who are now free to play on whatever platform they desire. Of course, when cross-play was banned on Sony’s console, some gamers were forced to create a second Epic Games account, in order to continue playing across all platforms. As of today, Epic Games has rectified the situation, allowing players to merge Fortnite accounts and consolidate their collection of skins, emotes, and V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency).

Love is in the air! In celebration of Valentine’s Day, you’re invited to join us for the #ShareTheLove event. Jump in for special rewards and challenges starting tomorrow thru February 27. https://t.co/kCADlzFULb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 7, 2019

As detailed on the company’s official website, players can now choose to merge a secondary account with a primary account. After a two week period, any cosmetic items and currency will be transferred from the secondary account to the primary account. Of course, there are a few stipulations to make note of.

One account must have played on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, and the other on PlayStation 4 before September 28, 2018, to be eligible.

Your account must not currently be banned or disabled.

In-game items and V-Bucks will be held for two weeks before they’re merged to your primary account.

You’ll need access to all email addresses that are associated with accounts you wish to merge.

If you have duplicate third-party login like Facebook on both your primary and secondary account, the secondary login will be unlinked. You can unlink it prior to merging.

Battle Royale will allow you to merge all cosmetic items. Save the World will allow you to merge Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution and Perk Materials.

Other Items such as Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save The World account level and progress will not be merged over from your secondary account.

By following the account merge process, players will be able to merge their accounts and continue playing Fortnite with their collection of cosmetic items intact, just in time for Share The Love, which kicked off earlier today. The Valentine’s Day-themed event will last until February 27.