Top 5 Jennifer Aniston Scenes On ‘Friends’

Happy birthday, Jen!

Today is Jennifer Aniston’s birthday. The fabulous actress turns 50-years-old and has remained as ravishing as ever.

The talented Dumplin’ star has made an extraordinary name for herself, starring in many hit films that have earned her the status of Hollywood A-lister. Her long and versatile film career has proven that Jennifer Aniston can take on a wide range of roles, from hilarious characters in many romantic comedies – such as We Are The Millers, Bruce Almighty, Wanderlust, and Along Came Polly, to name a few – to an outrageously inappropriate dentist in Horrible Bosses and an acerbic and sarcastic chronic-pain patient in the drama Cake.

But perhaps her most lingering performance is the one that first helped her rise to prominence. Aniston shot to fame after playing the goofy, lovable, and fearless Rachel Green in the ’90s hit TV series Friends. Although the show was originally intended to center around Rachel’s quirky best friend, Monica Geller (played by Aniston’s gal-pal Courteney Cox), audiences found Rachel to be more relatable.

This turned Rachel Green into the public’s favorite – and the show’s true protagonist, as the character who took the biggest journey to turn her life around. Throughout the series, Rachel blossomed from a clueless, penniless girl who struggled to adapt to the difficulties of young adulthood to an independent career woman working at Ralph Lauren.

Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

The show – which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004 – earned Aniston quite a few accolades, culminating with an Emmy in 2002 and a Golden Globe, which she landed the following year.

To mark the occasion of Aniston’s 50th birthday, the Inquisitr has put together a list of Rachel Green’s best moments throughout the whopping 236 episodes of the massively popular sitcom. Here are, in no particular order, Jennifer Aniston’s top five scenes on Friends.

5. “The One With The Prom Video” (Season 2, Episode 14)

One of the most triumphant scenes in the series is the moment when Rachel finds out how much Ross has loved her ever since high school. When the gang gathers around to watch a tape from Monica and Rachel’s prom, the video sends Ross and Rachel on an emotional rollercoaster as his feelings for her are inadvertently revealed in the home movie. Upon watching the tape, Rachel has a phenomenal reaction and sends the audience into a frenzy when she silently walks over to Ross and gives him a passionate kiss.

4. Rachel Singing “Copacabana”

In “The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies” (Season 2, Episode 18), Rachel attends the wedding of her ex-fiancé Barry to her former best friend Mindy after being roped into serving as one of the bridesmaids. While the best man is adamant on ridiculing Rachel for walking out on Barry on their own wedding day, she confronts the unfriendly crowd and stands up for herself and her decision. In a classic Rachel manner, she ends up stealing the show with a glorious performance of “Copacabana.”

3. Rachel’s Interview

Rachel’s memorable interview at Ralph Lauren, which fans were treated to in “The One With Rachel’s Inadvertent Kiss” (Season 5, Episode 17), will go down in Friends history as one of the protagonist’s funniest moments. After a disastrous series of interviews – in which she first gives her boss an unsolicited kiss following a misunderstanding, then accuses him of sexual harassment after she entirely misreads his gesture – Rachel goes back to the firm and tries to sell herself as “not litigious.”

2. Rachel’s English Trifle

Fans will surely remember this hilarious scene, which aired on “The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9). In this episode, Rachel tries her hand at cooking and attempts to make a classic English trifle for Thanksgiving. However, her effort ends in disaster when she ruins the recipe after obliviously adding ingredients for other dishes as well, including beef, peas, and onions. While most of the Thanksgiving guests find the end result utterly unpalatable, Joey is the only one who seems to appreciate Rachel’s cooking skills.

1. Rachel Makes Emma Laugh

After initially getting upset with Ross for singing an inappropriate song to their baby daughter in order to make her laugh, Rachel decides that seeing Emma happy is more important than her original prejudice. The new mommy drops her inhibitions and gets her rap on, secretly giving Emma her own performance of “Baby Got Back.”