‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Teddi Mellencamp Admits To Throwing Shade At Lisa Vanderpump On Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp shaded her co-star with a photo.

Teddi Mellencamp and her co-stars, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live and during the show, Mellencamp admitted to some shady behavior on Instagram.

Weeks after Mellencamp shared a cast photo of herself and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, on her Instagram Stories, she was asked about why she decided to share the image with her fans and followers.

“To be shady, really,” Mellencamp admitted, according to a report shared by the Daily Mail on February 8.

“So owning it!” Rinna replied.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Mellencamp is a pro when it comes to “owning it.” After all, she’s an accountability coach and lives by the idea that everyone should own up and be held accountable for their behavior.

Later on in the episode, host Andy Cohen questioned Mellencamp and her co-stars about which cast member would have the worst time watching the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills play out. In response, Lisa Rinna seemingly suggested it would be Mellencamp “for a minute” before adding that Lisa Vanderpump would likely receive the most backlash.

“And me. I’m not excited,” Richards admitted.

Below is a photo Teddi Mellencamp shared with her fans and followers on Instagram during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

Several weeks ago, after Lisa Rinna called Lisa Vanderpump out for refusing to participate in a group photo shoot with the rest of the cast on Instagram, a source spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed the Los Angeles restauranteur had to be photoshopped into the official cast photo.

“Lisa shot her photo separately after the other ladies shot theirs so they photoshopped her in,” a source close to Vanderpump explained to the outlet in December. “She did it the same day that the Vanderpump Rules cast photos were taken. A lot of the fights were still fresh and Lisa couldn’t imagine having to take a photo with the other ladies. The other ladies were hoping Lisa would join, but ultimately, Lisa asked Bravo to allow her to take her photo separately and they allowed her to do so.”

To see more of Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, starting on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.