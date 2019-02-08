Hailey Baldwin Reveals Justin Bieber Asked Her Father For Permission Before Proposing

The model also explained how her fiance popped the big question.

Justin Bieber chose to go the traditional route when he asked girlfriend Hailey Baldwin to take his hand in marriage. Baldwin appeared in a “73 Questions” interview with Vogue’s Joe Sabia for the couple’s March cover story in the magazine, and she revealed a few details about Bieber’s proposal back in July 2018, according to E! News.

The video showed Sabia following Baldwin around with a camera as she rapidly answered a series of questions. As the two stepped outside in the rain for a moment to go visit Baldwin’s wardrobe for the cover shoot, Sabia asked, “Did he go the traditional route by asking permission from your dad?”

“Ah, yes, he did,” Baldwin replied with a sweet smile as she held her umbrella overhead.

Baldwin was also asked how the pop star proposed to her, and she revealed that it happened during their trip to the Bahamas last summer.

“We were alone in a house, just the two of us,” Baldwin said. “It was very special.”

Bieber and Baldwin have known each other for a decade, having first met in 2009 via an introduction from her father. The two only got into a serious relationship in June 2018, one month before the engagement. They had dated previously, as Cosmopolitan reported, but Baldwin said at the time that it was casual.

The couple wed quietly in a New York courthouse in September, but plan to have a wedding for family and friends soon. They had intended for a religious ceremony to occur in January 2019, but the date had been postponed. Baldwin confirmed in her interview with Sabia that not many details are known yet–in fact, she needs to get on top of planning the wedding.

“How much of your day is dedicated to wedding planning right now?” Sabia asked.

“Not a lot, which reminds me that I should probably get on top of it,” the 22-year-old model said with a laugh.

Baldwin does, however, have an idea of what she’ll wear for the big ceremony–an off-white-colored dress.

Baldwin joined The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week, where she opened up about married life, calling it “awesome” and noting that the biggest change so far is “cohabitating with another human,” according to People.

However, Baldwin also knows that marriage is not always going to be easy, especially at such a young age. She revealed during her Vogue interview alongside Bieber that they have already seen a few hardships but will continue to make it work.

“We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it,” Baldwin said. “At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”