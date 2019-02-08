Donald Trump Lashes Out At Adam Schiff Again In Early Morning Tweet Storm

President Donald Trump’s plea for unity in politics in the U.S. seems to have been very short-lived. On Tuesday, during the State of the Union address, Trump begged for Democrats to work with him instead of against him, but it appears that the olive branch is no longer being extended.

It was less than a day later that he slammed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, after the California Democrat announced that he would be re-opening the investigation into the president’s potential ties with Russia, according to Roll Call.

While Schiff is not the only person investigating the 2016 Trump campaign, that didn’t stop the president from slamming him in an early morning Twitter rant on Friday. According to the president, Schiff had contact with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, despite the fact that Simpson is a witness in the investigation into Trump’s potential collusion.

“Now we find out that Adam Schiff was spending time together in Aspen with Glenn Simpson of GPS Fusion, who wrote the fake and discredited Dossier, even though Simpson was testifying before Schiff.”

The president seems to have missed the fact that the dossier, which contains “information about Trump and his alleged ties to Russians,” was never actually fully discredited.

Trump’s Friday morning tweet came after he accused Schiff of “Unlimited Presidential Harassment” in another Twitter post made on Thursday. In that message, Trump accused Schiff of turning the investigation to his personal and financial life because he was unable to find a link between the president and Russia.

Although Trump is correct in saying that Schiff’s previous investigation into potential Russian collusion during the 2016 elections came up empty, the House Intelligence Chairman was highly critical of the limited scope of the investigation he was allowed to undertake while Republicans controlled the House.

The unsatisfactory conclusion of a halfhearted investigation has prompted Schiff to re-open the matter.

Schiff’s investigation is now also looking into whether or not Trump is using his presidency to secure his businesses.

The investigation seems to be heating up, with Schiff announcing on Friday morning that he has hired individuals with previous experience at the National Security Council to come onto the panel.

That announcement appears to have spurred on Trump’s Thursday and Friday rants aimed at Schiff, as the president is clearly fuming about the newest recruits to work against him.

The president suggested on Thursday that Schiff was “raiding the White House staff” for his investigation, although there has been no confirmation about exactly who from the National Security Council has joined the probe.