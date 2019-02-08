Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Scotty Gives Franco Hope & Ryan Grills Griffin After Ava Embrace

Viewers will not want to miss Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers hint that Ryan may have acted too quickly in trying to frame Franco for all of his recent crimes, although it sounds as if there are twists and turns ahead on this front. Ryan will also engineer a talk with Griffin that looks fairly ominous.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter teases that Scotty will seem bold and confident as he brings paperwork into the interrogation room at the PCPD. He’ll say that they’re not going to railroad Franco, and both Jordan and Margaux look curious as Elizabeth appears hopeful.

Ryan decided to try to hang everything on Franco, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that he may have moved forward on this a little too quickly. For example, some fans wonder if Franco will be able to provide a solid alibi that will help to clear his name.

It seems unlikely that Franco was completely unaccounted for during the time frames that all of the victims were approached by Ryan. A solid alibi for one incident could completely undermine this current theory about him being responsible for everything. However, it may be something else Scotty has at this point that could prove to be useful.

While Scott may seem confident as he reveals what he’s pulled together, General Hospital spoilers tease that clearing Franco’s name won’t necessarily be quite this easy. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Elizabeth will lean on Scotty as they all work through this — and it sounds as if Franco will remain in custody for the time being.

During Thursday’s show, Ryan and Ava had a heated argument — and the episode ended with a brief embrace between Ava and Griffin that caught Ryan’s eye. General Hospital spoilers detail that Ryan won’t waste any time asking Griffin if he has anything to share with him, and it looks as if Griffin may soon land on Ryan’s anticipated victims list.

As the Inquisitr has detailed, there are rumors swirling that suggest Griffin will not fare well in this anticipated battle with Ryan. It will be interesting to see if Ryan’s escalating fury will ultimately be his downfall, as his quest for revenge unravels the work he did to frame Franco.

Friday’s episode will also bring an uncomfortable encounter for Alexis, per the Inquisitr, and plenty of action related to Shiloh. The mysterious Dawn of Day leader will question Sam about the status of her relationship with Jason, and Sonny will be talking with Kristina about Shiloh as well. In addition, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Spinelli will have news of some sort for Jason, and this may be related to Shiloh too.

How will Scott clear Franco’s name — and what will it take to reveal the truth about Ryan impersonating Kevin for all of these months? General Hospital spoilers tease that the action will be ramping up over the next few weeks, and viewers can’t wait to see how all of the drama is resolved.