Bella Hadid Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress As She Rocks The Runway During New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Bella Hadid took to the runway again this week for Ralph Lauren’s show during New York Fashion Week looking incredibly chic in a gorgeous piece from the brand’s 2019 Spring Collection. The model shared a few snaps from the event to her Instagram account on Friday, February 8, that proved why she is one of the biggest models in the world right now.

Bella dazzled in a gorgeous gold dress as she descended down a grand staircase in the short clip she shared to social media from Ralph Lauren’s NYFW show at Ralph’s Cafe on Thursday, February 7. The stunning garment complemented the model’s lean figure perfectly as she showed it off during her walk with its pleated ankle-length skirt highlighting her curvy backside. The top featured a plunging neckline that flaunted an ample amount of the 22-year-old’s cleavage, and a still photo from Bella’s post revealed the dress’s crisscross, strappy back design.

Another still shot from Bella’s most recent social media post gave way to the details of her stunning look, including a thin gold belt that she wrapped high around her waist to accentuate her tiny midsection. The brunette bombshell completed the look with a pair of T-strap gold heels and a pair of gold, statement earrings that dangled around her face as she strutted her stuff.

Bella wore her brown locks in a sleek, low ponytail, and sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a nude lip and glimmering smokey eye that perfectly complemented the rest of her ensemble.

Bella’s 22.6 million Instagram followers were in awe of her glamorous look from the Ralph Lauren show, an event the model said was an “honor” to participate in. At the time of this writing, the post had already accrued more than 95,000 likes after less than an hour of going live and had been flooded with compliments from friends and fans.

“Okuuurr!! Stunner babe,” wrote fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro.

“Soooo elegant my love!! You look amazing,” another follower wrote, while a third said she was “literally a goddess.”

Bella has had some exciting moments of her career over the last two weeks, launching two amazing campaigns along with her walk in the Ralph Lauren NYFW show. Last week, the model rocked a stunning camouflage ensemble for the new 2019 Michael Kors campaign and debuted her Kith X Versace campaign, in which she modeled a number of beautifully detailed pieces from the stunning collaboration.