Jenelle Evans Sparks Divorce Rumors By Posting Cryptic Messages

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is fueling rumors that she and husband David Eason may be on the rocks with her latest social media post.

According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans recently posted a cryptic message about not being responsible for fixing a man who was raised poorly, as well as a post about how a man should love a woman.

“Women, you are not rehabilitation centers for badly raised men. It’s not your job to fix him, change him, parent or raise him. You want a partner, not a project,” the first post read.

“If you love her, don’t destroy her. Love her for her complete self. And let her be herself – beautiful, wild, complete. And remember that how you treat her affects how she sees herself,” the second message stated.

Of course, fans believed that Jenelle could be hinting about her own relationship with husband David, whom she’s had issues with in the past.

Recently, Evans called 911 and claimed that Eason had assaulted her, telling the dispatcher that her husband pinned her down in their yard and that she heard her collarbone crack, adding that she couldn’t move her arm.

The reality star later chalked up the abuse allegations to a drunken misunderstanding between herself and David.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently spoke out about her relationship with David Eason, claiming that her marriage was “fine,” but that they were stressed out about all of the negative media they had been getting as of late.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, David was accused of pulling a gun on a woman who pulled into the driveway of his North Carolina home.

Real estate agent, Sandra Britt, opened up about the encounter, claiming that Eason began to scream and curse at her when he saw her in his driveway. He allegedly called her a “f***ing b**ch” while toting a gun.

She later stated that he had a gun on his hip and placed his hand over it during the altercation, threatening to shoot the woman if she didn’t leave. Sandra said she then fled the scene and ran to a neighbors house terrified about the encounter.

When the neighbor answered the door, she reportedly sympathized with Britt, telling her that their “life is a nightmare” since David and Jenelle moved into their neck of the woods.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans when Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.