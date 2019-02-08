Barbara Palvin Teases Fan With Topless Snap From First Photo Shoot With Beau Dylan Sprouse

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin is one of the hottest young models in the industry today, and her fans are used to seeing her modeling all sorts of sexy bikinis and sultry lingerie sets. Palvin has also been dating actor Dylan Sprouse for a while, and she just shared an artistic, intriguing set of photos to her Instagram page that showcase her connection with Sprouse.

The new Instagram post made by Barbara Palvin consists of seven photos showing her in various poses with Dylan Sprouse. They start off looking rather serious, but fans of the duo will not want to miss the opportunity to click through the full set of pictures.. There, they are sure to see the other shots — ones bearing sexy and light-hearted vibes.

In the caption, Palvin included a note about how hers is a “traditional Hungarian-American romance.” She is seen with Sprouse standing right behind her, and she tagged W Magazine in the post. As it happens, this series of photographs is part of a feature the young couple did with the magazine — one that has now been released on their site.

The feature, which includes the first official photo shoot of these two together, shares some fun tidbits about Barbara and Dylan’s relationship. They note that Sprouse, 26, “slid into” Palvin’s direct messages on Instagram after she started following him a while back. The two didn’t fall into a romance right away, though. Dylan notes that it took Barbara, 25, six months to contact him after he sent a message with his phone number in it.

Now, eight months later, the couple is going strong. Palvin admits that she took her time — in part because she doesn’t feel that she’s good at flirting and texting, but in large part due to the language barrier she still deals with these days. However, she and Sprouse quickly learned that they had a lot in common, and the rest is history.

This W Magazine shoot is their first formal shoot together, and the online feature includes some adorable video snippets of the experience. Palvin has taken Sprouse to Hungary twice already to meet her parents, and she has met most of his family as well. However, interestingly, Barbara still has yet to meet Dylan’s twin brother, Cole — who currently stars on Riverdale, which is filmed in Canada.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Barbara and Dylan recently moved in together in New York City. Sprouse and Palvin chose a condo located in Brooklyn, and it looks like they’ve settled in quite nicely.

Fans will not want to miss these adorable and sexy tidbits from Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. She shared a few additional teasers via her Instagram Stories — and more than 780,000 of her 10.4 million followers have shown their love for her series of photos. He shared the photos to his Instagram page as well, pulling in another 1.33 million likes. This red-hot couple is on fire both personally and professionally these days, and their fans cannot wait to see what they share next.