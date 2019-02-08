Prince Harry’s Shocking Pick For Baby’s Godfather Per ‘Radar Online’

Prince Harry’s shocking pick for one of the godfathers of his impending bundle of joy with wife Meghan Markle will be the man who was chosen to be the son of the late Princess Diana’s “second father” after her death.

Radar Online reported that Mark “Marko” Dyer will be asked to have the honor as he helped Harry through some tough times when he was a teenager. Radar said the appointment would be “a tribute and repayment” to Dyer, a former Welsh Guards officer.

Prince Charles reportedly asked Dryer to look after his sons during their first school holiday after Princess Diana’s death in 1997 alleged Radar. Reportedly he and Harry remained close all these years later.

Radar quoted royal writer Penny Juror as saying of Dryer, “He’s been invaluable; he had done a superb job in supporting and guiding both princes through their adolescence and showing them something of the world.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who is seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child, will soon head off to an official engagement in North Africa. The couple is reportedly headed to Morocco. They will be there, according to Kensington Palace’s official Twitter, from February 23 through February 25.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/zXAUIVhEdm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2019

The couple is visiting Morocco to “highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco” said a spokesperson from the couple’s official Kensington Palace office to People Magazine.

Markle Meghan confirmed during a royal walkabout in January of this year that she was due to give birth in April, a month after her overseas trip. She also revealed that she did not know the sex of her and Prince Harry’s first child together.

For those who want to know about these things: Meghan told one lady in the crowd that she is 6 months pregnant and another woman that her due date is around April ???? pic.twitter.com/G6iXu5BaPC — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 14, 2019

The couple married in lavish style in May of 2018. The royal family’s official website has an entire section devoted to the couple’s wedding day. The event took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle and on the morning of the couple’s wedding, Queen Elizabeth gave both Prince Harry and Markle new royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

That title adds to Prince Harry’s other titles which are Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The Prince of Wales accompanied Ms. Meghan Markle down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel today. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/3iI1aYC9YK — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2018

The website revealed that 2,640 people were invited to watch the wedding from inside the Castle Grounds. Markle’s now-iconic dress was designed by Givenchy and her long veil represented all 53 Commonwealth Countries.

The couple will be celebrating their first anniversary with their new addition, a sweet way to cap off what has been an exciting first year of marriage for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and a whirlwind relationship.