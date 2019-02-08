Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Show In Leather Bikini

Demi Rose loves to post racy photos on social media. The model seems to share at least one risque snapshot every day, and her fans have come to expect it throughout the week.

On Friday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a skimpy black leather bikini, which is a look she has shared with her followers in the past.

In the photograph, Demi is seen wearing a pair of high-waisted black leather bikini bottoms, ones which include a gold zipper detail in the middle. The bikini top matched, adding gold metal rings — and a leather collar, which the model wore around her neck as she showed off her ample cleavage in the bondage-style swimsuit.

Demi’s flat tummy and toned abs are on full display in the snapshot, as well as her curvy backside and lean legs. She poses with her shoulders pulled back and chest thrust out. Her hands, which include multiple rings, rest on her thighs. She gives a sultry stare into the camera as she poses without a smile on her face.

The model has her long dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun on top of her head, and uses hair sticks to help keep her mane in place. Demi also sports a full face of makeup — which includes darkened brows and eyelashes, pink lips, and a pink blush over her sun-kissed skin.

According to Express, Demi Rose began her career as a lingerie model, and began to gain fame after she dated Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, back in 2016.

The outlet claims that Demi’s social media following began to blow up shortly thereafter, and her career began to expand — making her worth about $2 million at the current time, allegedly earning over $600,000 a year.

Since her split with Tyga, the model moved on to DJ Chris Martinez, whom she is still dating. She boasts over 7 million Instagram followers, and has her own mobile app.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi is also planning to make a move to the United States in hopes of expanding her career further, possibly even landing a role in a TV show or a movie.

“I’ve been taking acting classes once a week and they are helping to build my confidence. The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa,” Rose previously revealed.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.