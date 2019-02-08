Zac Efron Undergoes Surgery After Tearing ACL In Skiing Accident

The actor announced that he's okay and will update followers soon.

On Friday, Zac Efron announced that he obtained an injury during a ski trip and will soon be going into surgery. The actor shared a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram, explaining that he has a torn ACL and will keep fans updated as he heals.

The photo, which appeared on Efron’s Instagram feed, shows the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile actor propped up in a hospital bed wearing basketball shorts, a maroon long-sleeved tee, sneakers, and a baseball cap. His left leg dons a black brace, while the knee is wrapped in nude bandaging. Efron’s eyes are closed as he smiles at the camera, giving a thumbs up.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar,” the actor said with skiing and frowny face emojis. “But all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever.”

Efron continued on to thank the hospital, fans, and friends for continued support.

“Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!” he concluded.

The photo has a growing number of over 1 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

With the same caption, Efron posted a different photo to Twitter. This one shows the former High School Musical star sitting in a wheelchair outside the hospital with his leg propped up. He sticks his tongue out at the camera and offers up a “hang loose” hand gesture.

Many of the Twitter replies and Instagram comments wish Efrom well as he heads into surgery and recovery.

“Sorry to hear. I did that two years ago and the recovery was a beast at times. I found @theaclclub to be very inspiring in my journey back. Stronger than ever…it’s worth the fight ahead,” one Instagram user said with a heart emoji.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” one Twitter user wrote.

Efron’s latest film sees the actor taking on the dark role of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile documents Bundy’s crimes, convictions, and escapes through the eyes of his girlfriend, played by Lilly Collins. The film premiered at Sundance and was recently sold to Netflix for $9 million, but Extremely Wicked will still hit theaters in the fall. It is also set to screen at the Mammoth Film Festival from February 7-11 at Mammoth Lakes, California, according to Hollywood Reporter.

There is no word yet if Efron’s injury will affect his attendance at any upcoming events related to the film’s release.