Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tiny Orange Bikini On Instagram

Friday is finally here, and Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is definitely excited for it. The brown-eyed beauty showed off her “Friday mood” in a sexy new social media post that was sure to get her followers geared up for the weekend ahead of them.

In Kelly’s latest Instagram upload, shared on Friday, February 8, the model was captured sitting outside on a wicker patio chair with another bikini-clad model in the foreground in front of her. The 23-year-old stunner left little to the imagination for her ever-growing following in a skimpy burnt orange-colored bikini that did her nothing but favors. Kelly’s insanely toned body was on full display in the steamy shot, as well as an ample amount of her cleavage thanks to the plunging bikini top she sported in the photo. The ensemble’s matching bottoms sat low on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and enviable washboard abs.

The Swedish bombshell accessorized the barely-there look with a dainty pendant necklace and set of stud earrings, while a white scrunchy was wrapped around her wrist in case she needed to tie up her dark brown locks, which were worn in beachy waves that feel messily around her face. Kelly donned a natural makeup look for the stunning photo and sported a huge grin — a definite indication of her excitement for the end of the week.

Kelly’s 1 million Instagram followers went wild for the latest steamy post to her feed, which at the time of this writing has accrued nearly 31,000 likes after just seven hours of going live. Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments, many calling her “sexy” and “beautiful.”

“I love your smile Kelly,” one fan of the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model wrote, while another said she was the “prettiest girl ever.”

Kelly has been indulging her fans in sexy snaps throughout most of the week and seriously sent hearts racing with one she uploaded yesterday. The model was captured in a sexy black bikini, flaunting her flawless figure and showing off plenty of skin as she attempted to pull the tiny top over her chest, flashing a considerable amount of cleavage and “underboob” as she did it.

Another post from this week showed her standing in the ocean, wringing out her soaking wet white tank top that became so sheer after taking a dip in the water that it exposed her braless bosom underneath.