Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Cleavage In Skimpy Crop Top

Olivia Culpo is once again taking Instagram by storm. The gorgeous 26-year-old model flaunts her amazing figure in a pair of hot photos posted today on her Instagram page.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum has been dropping sizzling snapshots on Instagram all week, turning heads and dropping jaws with sultry snaps that showed off her rock-hard abs and enviably long legs, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The former Miss Universe is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon – and has treated her 3.7 million Instagram followers with two more sweltering photos showcasing her heart-stopping curves.

In the new snapshots, the stunning brunette puts on a busty display, baring her midriff to reveal her incredibly toned abs.

The new Instagram snaps show the I Feel Pretty actress flaunting her assets in a tiny, light-colored crop top and a pair of curve-hugging shorts. The skimpy crop top, which sports a lovely turquoise shade, stops just below her chest — barely containing the model’s buxom curves.

The tiny garment reveals plenty of skin, drawing attention to the model’s ample cleavage and tiny waist. Meanwhile, the model’s curvy hips are swathed in a pair of black legging shorts that offer a spectacular view of her supple legs.

Olivia topped off her outfit with a loose blue-and-black jacket that nonchalantly slides off her right shoulder. The American beauty completed her sexy-sporty look with a pair of glimmering Fendi silver boots, and a matching Fendi bag.

Olivia Culpo looks effortlessly chic in her latest Instagram photo share. The model wore her brown tresses in a flowing hairstyle with a flattering mid-part, which perfectly framed her face. The stunner also rocked a pair of sunglasses as she strutted her stuff during a day-time walk.

In the photo caption, Olivia tagged the prestigious Fendi luxury brand.

The sparkling new photos got a lot of attention on Instagram, with many of Olivia’s fans flocking to the comments section to leave sweet remarks of appreciation — and to compliment the model on her flawless sense of style.

“Love the outfit especially the silver boots,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while another quipped, “A Fendi bag and a bad attitude… all I need to get me in a good mood!”

The snapshots garnered more than 30,000 likes within an hour of having been posted. As per usual, the model’s social media fans gushed over her show-stopping physique, praising Olivia for always looking her best.

“You never have a bad day! You always look good girl! Just slayin [sic] my entire existence like no big deal!” commented one of Olivia’s Instagram fans.