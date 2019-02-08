‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, February 8: Hope Just Needs To Hold The Baby Again

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 8, promise high drama as Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) begs her husband to take him to his ex-wife’s place. However, Hope hasn’t gone stark raving mad just yet — she just desperately wants to see Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) again, per She Knows Soaps.

After returning to work this week, Hope feels pretty overwhelmed. Her colleagues, friends, and family are all supporting her at Forrester Creations, per the Inquisitr. She was welcomed back to work this week, and was also told that her Hope For The Future line would be brought back. Even with all of these positive things happening in Hope’s life, she still could not get her mind off of her daughter. When Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) suggested that she throw herself into HFTF, Hope said that nothing would distract her from the loss of Beth.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that there is one particular person who has brought a smile to Hope’s face. When Hope met Steffy’s daughter, she was filled with such a sense of peace and wonder that she was able to put aside her grief — if only for a short while. She was awe-struck when she held the baby and immediately felt a connection to the child.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will get an overwhelming urge to hold Baby Phoebe again. She will beg Liam to take her over to the cliff house so that she can see the baby again. Of course, Hope doesn’t understand her response to the baby. All she knows is that when she spends time with Phoebe, she is filled with an incredible joy. Little does she know that Phoebe is actually her daughter, Beth, and she is actually experiencing the biological connection to her offspring.

Liam will question if it’s wise for Hope to see the baby again so soon. He does need to visit Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) often — and will therefore see the new baby quite often — but doesn’t know if it’s good for Hope to see the newborn so frequently. Hope will reassure him that she can handle herself, and that she is actually healing by exposing herself to Phoebe so often.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that although Steffy will be surprised to see both of them at her door, she will delightedly welcome them in. She wants Hope and her niece to build a relationship, and will be pleased that she came by.

