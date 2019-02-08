Bhad Bhabie Danielle Bregoli’s Snapchat Reality TV Show Gets 10 Million Viewers For First Episode

Danielle Bregoli — the 15-year-old entertainer better known as Bhad Bhabie — is expanding her empire to reality TV. But in true “Gen Z” fashion, she’s staking her claim via social media, specifically Snapchat. TMZ reports that Bregoli’s new reality show on the platform garnered 10 million unique views in the 24 hours after it premiered. For comparison, according to Headline Planet, last season’s premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians attracted 1.36 million viewers.

Bregoli first made a name for herself during a combative appearance on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016, an episode during which she coined the phrase, “Cash [catch] me outside, how bout ‘dat.” It went on to become a meme on the internet, and Bregoli has been able to translate that popularity into several lucrative career moves. As TMZ notes, she’s a rapper with a certified gold single called “Hi Bich.” She’ll also be going on tour soon, which will see her do gigs across the United States and Europe — specifically in Germany, Belgium, Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen. In the U.S., she’ll be performing in Dallas, Miami, New York, and Chicago — as well as other venues.

She is also getting paid to endorse CopyCat Beauty, and a rep for the company told TMZ that she generated $500,000 in sales for them — in one day — during her first promotion.

It’s clear that Bhad Bhabie is quite the influencer, but that fact is concerning to many who think that her success encourages teenage followers to mimic her reckless, foul-mouthed behavior. She was on The Dr. Phil Show for fighting with her mother, and the “Cash [catch] me outside” line was directed at Dr. Phil — and seemed intended as a threat towards him.

She has also been accused of cultural appropriation for adopting an accent, fashion sense, and mannerisms that are typically associated with African-American culture.

“I look at that cultural appropriation sh*t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is. You cannot act a color,” Bregoli said in an interview with The Fader, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. “Do not tell me I’m acting black because I’m not. How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting black because I braid my hair.”

Despite the criticism, it doesn’t look like Bhad Bhabie is going anywhere anytime soon. According to TMZ, she has her sights set on acting in movies and television shows. Her reps also told the tabloid that her yearly earnings could exceed $10 million from her various business interests.