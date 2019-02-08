Kyle Richards Weighs In On Niece Paris Hilton’s Broken Engagement During ‘WWHL’

Paris Hilton has remained mostly silent about her split from fiance Chris Zylka four months ago, but her aunt Kyle Richards still has a few things to say. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared as Andy Cohen’s guest on late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, where she revealed her initial thoughts when she learned of the broken engagement. As it turns out, Richards wasn’t too shocked about it.

The topic came up when the reality star was taking questions from fans, according to Entertainment Tonight. One fan asked if she was surprised about the end of Hilton’s relationship.

“Not really. Not really, no,” Richards said. “I mean, I know she was very happy when she got engaged, but I wasn’t surprised.”

She continued on to say that, with Hilton’s constant travels, it can be difficult to maintain a steady relationship.

“She’s so busy…She lives on a plane,” the 50-year-old actress said.

Richards is a half-sister to Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton.

Cohen remarked that Hilton is very “media trained” and often knows how to say silent on certain topics.

“It’s hard to get anything out of her. I interviewed her recently,” he said.

Richards replied that she’s going to get Hilton back on Watch What Happens Live to hear more about the split, telling Cohen that he will “get a new Paris.”

Hilton’s split from Zylka was confirmed in November, 10 months after the couple got engaged, E! News reported. An inside source said that Hilton and Zylka had moved too fast and she “realized he wasn’t right for her,” but the two would like to remain friends.

Hilton had appeared to be over the moon about the engagement, quickly jumping into wedding planning and calling Zylka her soulmate, but fans suspected something was amiss when the socialite couple pushed their wedding back. It was reportedly due to busy schedules. However, Hilton and Zylka were spotted at a gallery event in October not really acting like a couple.

The 37-year-old television personality appeared on The Talk as a guest co-host soon after the split, where she explained that she is very romantic and falls in love fast, but realized she wasn’t ready for the engagement. Now, she is taking time to focus on herself and her work, but she does still hope to get married and start a family one day.

“I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending,” she said, according to CNN. “I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision — but I wish him the best.”