Khloe Kardashian Spills ‘KUWTK’ Season 16 Drama-Filled Shocker, ‘I’d Rather Be With My Baby’ Than Sisters

Khloe Kardashian spilled some serious drama in a teaser for the Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, stating to her siblings she would “rather spend time with her baby” then negotiate complicated and ongoing family issues.

E! Entertainment dropped a new trailer for the show’s upcoming season, via YouTube, which reveals the times are definitely changing for the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

In the clip, Khloe Kardashian had an argument with her siblings, effectively leaving their conversation by stating, “I can be selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter,” she said. “I don’t even have to be here.”

The clip did not further explain what transpired after the confrontation.

Also revealed in the new trailer was the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The continuing conflict between exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian was featured, as they maintain a relationship for the sake of their three children — Reign, Mason, and Penelope.

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story, one wherein she spoke about people “not changing.” While the message could be directed at any one person she comes into contact with in her life, fans believe it was a pointed dig at Tristan Thompson, the father of her baby daughter, True.

The quote read, “Idk who need to hear this but they were never going to change. You did the right thing.” She also posted “soulmates never die” as a photo to her Instagram, once again confusing her followers — who are trying to decipher what the reality star means by her cryptic posts. Some fans thought it meant she was speaking about Thompson, while others believed she was speaking about ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she wed in September of 2009 and divorced in 2016.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story the same day. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Khloe Kardashian never married Thompson. The couple has had their share of difficulties since they began dating in August of 2016, when rumors of their romance seemed to be confirmed — after photos of the two on vacation together were published. The two weathered a cheating scandal almost one year ago, and remain mum on the status of their relationship.

Season 16 of KUWTK premieres March 31 at 9 p.m. EST on E!