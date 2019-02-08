Martha Hunt Dons Low Cut One-Piece In The Snow For Latest Instagram Snap

It may be winter, but that didn’t stop Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt from slipping into a sexy swimsuit for her latest magazine cover. The 29-year-old beauty shared a stunning snap from her feature in Esquire Latinoamerica that certainly brought the heat to an otherwise chilly situation.

Martha was captured against a background of snow for her cover photo shoot, which she shared a shot from to her Instagram account on Friday, February 8, but she definitely wasn’t dressed for the weather. The model rocked a skin-baring one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination as she pulled down its zipper to give it a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The blue and black swimsuit also featured a high cut design that flaunted her signature curves and toned legs that sported an enviable tan despite it being mid-winter.

In an attempt to combat the chilling temperatures of Whistler, Canada — which the post’s geotag placed her at — Martha appeared to be sporting not one but two teal puffer jackets, though their short lengths still left her legs bare in the snow. The blue-eyed stunner accessorized with a tinted plastic face guard that covered her eyes, and she wore her dirty blonde tresses in a sleek, high ponytail. To complete her look, Martha sported a glamorous makeup look featuring heavy eyeliner and a light pink lip color.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel labeled the upload an “appreciation post for modeling bikinis in the snow,” a job she clearly excelled at for Esquire Latinoamerica’s “Swimsuit Winter Edition.”

Martha’s fans went wild for her latest post, which at the time of this writing has accrued nearly 16,000 likes in two hours of going live on the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comment section as well to shower the gorgeous model with compliments for her most recent work.

“Simply beautiful and stunning,” one follower said, while another said the shot was “fabulous” and “fantastic.”

One follower even questioned whether or not the winter wonderland behind her was real or just a green screen, to which Martha cheekily responded that she does her own stunts.

Luckily, the blonde bombshell doesn’t always have to suffer from the cold while wearing sexy swimwear. Another recent post to her Instagram shared last week captured the model rocking a skimpy bikini as she stood with her feet in a luxurious pool with the sunset and one of Rio de Janeiro’s beaches providing a breathtaking background behind her, a sharp contrast from the snowy one she faced for her latest cover shoot.