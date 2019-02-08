Jasmine Tookes Shows Off Her Killer Dance Moves In Her Latest Instagram Video

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes proved to her 3.4 million Instagram fans that she is not only about photo shoots and catwalks, but is also a great dancer. The sexy model recently posted a video wherein she is featured wearing a tight multicolored dress while performing some killer dance moves.

Dancing on Kenny Man’s hit single, “Ni Gucci Ni Prada,” the model not only showed that she can dance well — but also showed off her enviable figure in the body-hugging dress. Jasmine let her hair down, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold chain, and a matching bracelet, and wore minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

Within a day, the post in question racked up close to 600,000 views and almost 17,00 comments. Fans and followers praised the 28-year-old model for her liveliness, as well as her flexible body. While most fans told Jasmine that she looks “too good,” many also wrote that Jasmine is very talented. One of her female followers posted an unusual comment, and wrote that Jasmine’s beauty arouses feelings of dislike and insecurity in her.

To provide an up-close view of her dress and makeup, Jasmine also posted a still from the video, one which racked up an additional 44,000 likes.

Looking at Jasmine’s beautiful outfit, many of her female fans asked about the brand — but the model didn’t specify it in the comments section, leaving everyone curious and envious.

Prior to posting the picture and the video, Jasmine treated her fans to a very sultry photograph. In this photo, she left little to the imagination by flashing some serious cleavage through her low-neck red-and-white printed dress. And the hottie posted not one or two — but three pictures to stun her fans.

Before that, she also posted a sexy pic wherein she put her pert derriere on full display, wearing a pair of black lace panties. As the Inquisitr noted earlier, not only did the thong style of her panties display her posterior, but its cutout design brought even more attention to her backside with a string outline feature.

It is no surprise as to why Jasmine has such a well-toned backside — the model works very hard in the gym to maintain her figure. According to an article by Coveteur, Jasmine — along with her fellow model Josephine Skriver — performs a number of exercises to lift and tone her butt. These exercises include donkey kicks, triangles, corner kicks, and fire hydrants.

And although Jasmine spends a lot of time in the gym, the model revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that it’s not a piece of cake to motivate oneself to work out every single day. However, she found a way which worked for her.