Kyle Richards Dishes On ‘Deceitful’ New Season Of ‘RHOBH,’ Where Does She Stand With Lisa Vanderpump Today?

Kyle Richards teased Season 9 on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Kyle Richards described the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as “deceitful” during a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly And Ryan.

With less than a week left before the new episodes of Season 9 begin airing, the mother of four has been making appearances with — and without — the rest of the cast, in an effort to promote the long-running series.

“I’m going to go across the board with this one. I mean, just because I don’t want to single anyone out right now,” she explained, according to a report from Reality Tea on February 8.

When Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest questioned Richards about her current status with Lisa Vanderpump — who hasn’t been seen with her co-stars since last September — Richards confirmed that she and Vanderpump are “not good” and “not speaking.” As for the future, Richards said she was hopeful that she and Vanderpump would eventually be able to put their differences aside.

During a separate appearance, Richards sat down with her co-stars, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Lisa Rinna.

“It’s a really wild ride,” Richards said, per the Daily Mail, on Watch What Happens Live. “We had an issue with Lisa Vanderpump.”

During production, Richards was kicked out of the Beverly Hills home Vanderpump shares with husband Ken Todd.

“I don’t think anyone was mean, that’s not the right word, but that’s been at the heart of what’s happened between all of us and caused a lot of the main problems,” she continued.

Below is a photo of Kyle Richards and her co-stars in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump have been butting heads online — and in the press — for the past several months. Recently, Richards took aim at an interview from Vanderpump, one in which she fired back at a joke Richards had been pulled into last week.

After seeing that Richards had joked with a TMZ reporter about her potentially skipping Andy Cohen’s baby shower because she didn’t receive an appearance fee, Vanderpump slammed Richards for her “b***hy” comments — and said she’s too worried about the dogs of the world to concern herself with the “b***hes” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following the interview, Richards called out Vanderpump for calling TMZ in an effort to make her look bad.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The season premieres on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.