Emily Ratajkowski Posts Adorable Instagram Photo With Her Husband

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, it seems that the most romantic holiday of the year has started to have an effect on some Instagram users, and celebrity models — or at least one in particular — aren’t immune.

When looking at supermodels who have managed to pivot their career — diversifying by appearing on TV and in movies — none is perhaps more famous than Emily Ratajkowski.

The American born model started out with minor roles in relatively unknown films — as well as an oft-forgotten two-episode stint on Nickelodeon’s iCarly— but rose to prominence after appearing topless in the music video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” which was written by Thicke, producer Pharrell Williams, and rapper T.I.

Since the legendary music video premiered, Ratajkowski’s career has skyrocketed. In 2014 and 2015, she modeled for Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue, and she made her professional debut on the runway modeling for Marc Jacobs back in 2015 during New York Fashion Week.

Along the way — and perhaps thanks to her increased presence in Hollywood, with roles in Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty— Emily Ratajkowski met actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. After dating for several weeks, the two got married in a New York City courthouse and announced their nuptials on Instagram, per reporting by MSN.

Since that fateful day nearly a year ago, Ratajkowski has made her love for her husband no secret and has often shared photos of the two on her Instagram account, which now boasts over 21 million followers. If her latest post is anything to go by, the love between the two is as strong as ever.

In her latest Instagram snapshot, Ratajkowski can be seen wearing a floral crop top and a matching bottom. Her signature chestnut locks are flowing down her right side, and she has accessorized her outfit with a simple pair of earrings, dark mascara, and a nude lip.

While the picture isn’t geotagged, it’s evident by the empty plate and semi-full wine glass that Ratajkowski and her husband had been enjoying a meal together. That being said, the two couldn’t have cared less about the food, as they both stared into each other’s eyes. Emily captioned the photo with a single heart emoji.

Despite only being live for a little more than an hour — at the time of writing that is — Emily’s fans flocked to her latest post in droves, awarding it over 213,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.

While some commenters were quick to judge and comment on the disparity between Emily and Sebastian’s physical attractiveness, others offered up more positive messages. One user pointed out the divide.

“Girls: ‘OMG you two are so cute.’ Guys: ‘Is she on crack?'” joked one user.