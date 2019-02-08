Tori Spelling Speaks Out About Rumors Of Relationship Problems With Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have been at the center of rumors for years. However, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star is now speaking out about the current state of her marriage.

According to Us Weekly, Tori Spelling opened up about the endless circulation of rumors that seem to flow about her marriage to Dean McDermott. The actress spoke out about the speculation while at the Tapout With Tori & Dean event in Woodland Hills, California, this week.

“It sucks,” Tori said of the rumors that she and Dean have an “aggressive, tumultuous” marriage.

“This doesn’t exist … and it’s like, they have no idea. We don’t have relationship problems,” Spelling added, debunking the rumors that she and her husband are on the rocks.

McDermott also chimed in on the rumors, calling them frustrating, and saying that they were simply “awful.” Dean also stated that “it’s just a free for all … Celebrities have feelings.”

Tori agreed with her husband and claimed that it was simply not worth the couple’s time or energy to try and fight back against the online speculations surrounding their marriage.

Tori and Dean have been married since 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. McDermott also has an older son named Jack, whom he shares with his former wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

Meanwhile, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott continue to soldier on in the face of the rumors. Spelling recently stunned fans when she was revealed to be the woman behind the unicorn mask on FOX’s new hit TV series, The Masked Singer.

Tori took the stage, along with other masked celebrities, to sing hit songs while the panel of judges, including Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, tried to figure out which star was under the costume based on her singing and clues that she gave each week.

So far, in addition to Spelling, stars such as Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Margaret Cho, Ricki Lake, and Terry Bradshaw have all been unmasked on the series.

Meanwhile, following her time on The Masked Singer, Tori has also revealed that a Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is in the works with several members of the original cast.

According to Shared, Spelling confirmed the news earlier this month, revealing that she would be reprising her iconic role as Donna Martin, which she played from 1990 to 2000 alongside actors such as Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, and Shannen Doherty.

Fans can see more of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s life by following the actress on Instagram.