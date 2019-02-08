Joseph Baena Shows He’s The Spitting Image Of Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger In Viral Instagram Video Of Workout

Joseph Baena is following in his dad’s footsteps.

The lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger shared some videos of his workouts as he attempts to become a bodybuilder just like his father. As the Daily Mail noted, the video series documented the intensive workouts that Joseph has been going through as he seeks to go competitive in his bodybuilding, and were posted just a couple of days after he shared a photo emulating one of his dad’s iconic poses.

“This comes after he copies his father’s Mr. Universe pose. Baena took to Instagram on Wednesday to re-create another one of dad’s famous poses, flexing his biceps, stating he, ‘Had to take advantage of the lighting,’ ” the report noted.

The photos prompted some viral interest as they spread across the internet and prompted a number of comments from fans who couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Joseph and his dad.

“Looks like Arnold 2!” one person commented.

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger have bonded over bodybuilding since Joseph decided to go competitive a year ago. As People magazine noted, the 71-year-old bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician has joined his son lifting weights at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, with Joseph sharing the video in his Instagram Stories.

The relationship caused quite a bit of controversy at first, as Joseph is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Joseph was born while Arnold was still married to Maria Shriver, but Arnold has since become a part of Joseph’s life and appears to be serving as his mentor as Joseph aims to become a bodybuilder.

As a report from Hollywood Life stated, Arnold Schwarzenegger is happy and proud that his son decided to follow in his footsteps. A source told the outlet that Arnold is happy to feed into his son’s newfound interest in competitive bodybuilding, especially as he’s doing it at the same gym where Arnold got his famous physique.

“It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work,” the source told the outlet. “The two workout together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”

Those who want to keep up on Joseph Baena’s bodybuilding progress – and his tributes to Arnold Schwarzenegger – can follow him along through his Instagram page.