Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Barely-There Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C swimwear brand just released their spring collection, and it is absolutely gorgeous.

And in order to showcase the new line on social media, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in different beach ensembles, with the super sultry photos being posted to the brand’s certified Instagram page. In their latest post, Candice showed off her incredible body in a skimpy, leopard-print two-piece. She arched her back and brought her hands to her hair, putting her toned stomach and ample cleavage on full display. Candice was photoshopped into a matching leopard-print background, and there’s also a drawing of a leopard standing between her two legs.

The bikini that the South African beauty donned is from her new Wild Orchid collection, and according to Tropic of C’s website, the Equator top costs $80, while the Praia bottoms sell for $65 each. In a previous post, Candice posed on the beach topless — with a leaf covering her breast area — while she sported the new leopard-print high-waist bottoms. These are known as the Vibe bottom — and will set buyers back $80 per piece. Alongside these two-pieces, she brought back the popular “The C” swimsuit, this time in the Mama Africa leopard print. The blonde bombshell has been teasing the new line for a few days now, sharing several photos of her surrounded by palm trees at an idyllic tropical location while donning some of the new items.

In an interview with Fashionista back in November, Candice — who welcomed her second child as recently as last June — said that she wants women of different shapes and sizes to be able to wear all of her pieces. She also claimed that she had worked hard when choosing the best materials and styles that could flatter all sorts of body types.

“I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes. Even though you don’t see a lot of structure with padding or cups — that’s why I’m so crazy about the fabric — [the top] still holds you in,” she explained.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there.”

“It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body,” she said, adding that there’s also a sort of “ballerina” inspiration to her designs, as well.