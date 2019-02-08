Susan Lucci’s Scary Fall While Walking Runway In Heart Health Fashion Show, Per ‘E!’

Just days after revealing she had a heart health scare on Good Morning America, Susan Lucci took a scary tumble on the catwalk as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection event in New York on February 7, reported E! News.

The former All My Children soap superstar was wearing a red Rubin Singer gown in keeping with the show’s theme and took a scary tumble while turning around. The horrified audience collectively gasped, reported E!, but the former soap star managed to get up and finish her walk, even blowing a kiss and waving to the crowd as she exited the stage, reported the news outlet.

Lucci revealed to Good Morning America, as reported by Inquisitr, that she narrowly missed experiencing a major heart attack after ignoring several key symptoms.

“RED DRESS COLLECTION!!! I was so thrilled to walk this spectacular event last night for the AHA GO RED FOR WOMEN campaign!!!” revealed the former television soap icon on Instagram.

The actress, who played Erica Kane on the daytime serial for 41 years, beginning in 1970 and ending in 2011, began her soap career straight out of college at the age of 22.

Lucci revealed to GMA that she hopes her story will help women who are experiencing symptoms they do not understand in relation to their heart health. She said on the morning news series that she first felt discomfort in her chest in October of 2018 but ignored the symptoms.

She then revealed she felt uncomfortable once again after that, and the third time, it “felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest.” At the time, the actress was in a boutique and the store manager had the foresight to take Lucci directly to the hospital, where she learned that one artery to her heart was already 90 percent blocked and the other was 75 percent blocked.

The blocked arteries required surgery that very evening, where stents were put within the artery walls to keep them open.

“I was just shocked,” Lucci revealed in the GMA interview. “I thank goodness that I was not home because had I been home I probably would’ve said, ‘Oh, I just need to lay down. I’ll have some water… then, I’ll feel fine.'”

Lucci never thought she would experience any heart health issues, considering she is an advocate for a healthy lifestyle as she reportedly works out six days a week and eats a balanced diet. She is hopeful speaking about what she endured will help other women realize that they need to take care of their health and not ignore symptoms when they are experiencing them.