‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Goes Topless In Racy New Video

Playboy model Kindly Myers recently shared one of her raciest posts yet to social media. The model was sure to turn heads as she went topless in a new video.

This week, Kindly Myers took to her Instagram account to share a risque new video collage of herself wearing lingerie and going topless as she rolled around on a bed.

The video is one of the steamiest that the model has ever posted. In it, she is taking nearly all of her clothes off and rolling around between the sheets in bed and showing close up images of her curvy backside and ample cleavage, as she leaves little to the imagination by barely covering her bare chest with her arms.

In the video, Kindly is also seen swinging her long, blonde hair around and running her fingers through her mane, which is parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves.

Myers also dons a full face of makeup in the clips, which includes dark brows and lashes, a smokey eye look on her lids, a bronzed glow on her face, and a light pink color on her lips. She also sports a bellybutton ring and a dainty chain around her neck.

The video seems to have been shot by Playboy New Zealand, as Kindly Myers is the publications cover girl this month. On the cover, Kindly wears nothing but a skimpy pair of white underwear, as she turns her bare chest away from the camera and turns to give a sultry stare into the lens.

Height Line reports that Kindly was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she and her two siblings were raised by their mother after her father tragically died when she was only 2-years-old.

Myers hasn’t revealed much about her family to her fans, but she has opened up a bit about her childhood, revealing that she had a deep love for basketball. The model even had a goal to make it on to the Kentucky Wildcats court. However, she lost sight of that goal when her interests turned toward other things.

After high school, Kindly joined the Army, where she served as an automated logistical specialist. She served four years in the National Guard, where she found her love of fitness.

Kindly Myers has also shared her love for animals, especially horses, which fans can clearly see if they look at her Instagram photos.