Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Acne Struggle During ‘Ellen’ Interview

Kendall Jenner’s new Proactiv partnership has brought her to tears several times, the model revealed.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her battle against acne during an appearance on The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres, claiming that her skin issues have taken a toll on her self-esteem and overall mental health. Kendall, who was the highest-earning model of 2018 with an income of $22.5 million, according to Forbes, has recently partnered up with skincare brand Proactiv, which she said has helped her clear up and feel better about herself.

“I struggled with acne when I was really young, and I’ve been struggling again kind of recently, so when everything came up with Proactiv, it was kind of a no-brainer for me, just because I personally know what it feels like to have it,” the 23-year-old said.

“For me it was a no-brainer because it was more like, if I could put myself out there and show that I have a way that I got clear and I struggled with the same issue, I want someone to feel comfortable enough to be like, OK, if she did then hopefully I can help someone,” she added.

She also revealed that she is often brought to tears by Proactiv’s success stories, as she can personally relate to overcoming the daily struggle that is having acne. And to the delight of Ellen’s audience members, the talk show host revealed that everyone on set would be receiving a $150 Visa gift card so that they could try Proactiv for themselves.

Kendall also addressed the rumors surrounding her younger sister Kylie after many wondered if her baby father, rapper Travis Scott, had actually proposed to her on Super Bowl Sunday. Kendall claimed that, to the best of her knowledge, Kylie and Travis were not engaged, and that if indeed they were, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had not broken the news to the whole family yet. Engagement rumors sparked when Travis posted a photo of Kylie on social media wearing a big diamond ring on that particular finger after his Super Bowl performance, but none of them have confirmed anything so far.

Ellen also inquired Kendall about some other rumors regarding her younger sister after Kylie took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Travis embracing, followed by the caption “baby #2?” Kendall laughed it off and said that she didn’t think Kylie was pregnant with her second child (the couple welcomed baby Stormi Webster a little over a year ago), stating that her sister was “really interesting.”

“She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no,” the Victoria’s Secret model stated.