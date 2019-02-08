‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Goes Completely Naked On Instagram

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas loves to post racy photos on social media, and this week was no different. The busty model showed off one of her sexiest photos ever.

On Thursday, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to post a photograph of herself completely naked and striking a sexy pose, which seems to be a snapshot from her 2019 calendar.

In the sexy snapshot, Lindsey is seen sitting on a wooden bench completely nude. The model has her legs spread and uses only a white towel and her hands to cover her most delicate areas.

Pelas has her long, platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in a natural, wavy look. The strands fall over her shoulder and down her back as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Lindsey also sports a full face of makeup in the risque photo, which includes very dark brows and eyelashes. The model also wears pink blush and a matching light pink color on her lips, which gives her a glow in contrast to the deep tan she sports on her skin.

In the caption of the picture, Pelas encourages her followers to buy her calendar, revealing she’s running a special Valentine’s Day sale for her fans.

Recently, TMZ caught up with Lindsey Pelas at LAX while she was signing autographs for some fans. The cameraman asks her who the LA Lakers should trade away in order to obtain Anthony Davis.

The model laughed off the question, revealing that she had no idea and that she only goes to the NBA games for the delicious hot dogs, revealing that she puts everything she can get her hands on as a topping for her game time treat.

The TMZ team then went on to laugh off the comments, and reveal that they believe the Instagram model era is coming to an end, claiming that fans want to see more of beautiful women who “can think,” such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a well-known politician and activist.

However, Lindsey Pelas is no slouch. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in addition to being known as a busty model, she is also an actress with multiple film titles to her credit and has a degree in history from LSU.

Lindsey also hosts her very own podcast titled Eyes Up Here, where she discusses an array of topics with her guests.

Fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas by following her on Instagram.