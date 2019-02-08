Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Completely See-Through Shirt In Chilly NYC Weather

Kourtney Kardashian braved the cold New York City weather this week wearing a skimpy see-through shirt.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t settle when it came to her fashion this week, despite the chilly temps in NYC. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in the Big Apple on Thursday night for dinner with her sister, Kim Kardashian, after the reality star’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kourtney was photographed sporting a pair of wide-legged mint green slacks and a matching long coat. Underneath the coat, which she left open in the cold air, Kardashian sported a completely see-through top, which put her mint-colored lace bra on full display and showed off her ample cleavage and toned tummy.

Kourt had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and lashes, a bronzed glow, pretty pink blush on her cheeks, and a matching pink color on her lips.

Kim and Kourtney are currently making their rounds in NYC. The sisters hit up the 2019 amfAR Gala on Wednesday, have been enjoying Fashion Week, and are making TV appearances while they’re in town.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also appeared on the Today Show on Thursday and opened up about her co-parenting relationship with former boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The couple dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015. Since that time, it has been a struggle to create a trusting and fair co-parenting relationship and schedule between the two. However, as of late they have been doing great.

Kourtney dished on her mindset now that she and Scott are in a better place in their lives, and even opened up about spending time with Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together, and I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too,” Kardashian stated during the interview.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.