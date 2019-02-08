Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Shows A Lot Of Skin In Unbuttoned Shirt On Instagram

When Georgina Rodriguez is not busy celebrating her boyfriend’s accomplishments on Instagram, she takes the opportunity to flaunt her flawless figure. The 25-year-old model, who is the significant other of soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snap of herself donning a plunging shirt that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the model is featured sitting in a chair while holding a sphynx cat in her lap. The Spanish beauty is donning a denim shirt, which she left partially unbuttoned, leaving a lot of cleavage exposed. The model paired her top with high-waisted black bottoms, which could be a skirt or shorts. The garment is by the brand Alo Yoga, according to the post’s tag.

The model has both of her hands up near her face. She is looking at the camera with her lips parted. She is making a facial expression that suggests the photo was taken spontaneously, perhaps while she was getting ready for the shot. The model appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, letting her natural beauty show.

In the caption, the brunette model wrote in her native Spanish that Pepe, which is presumably the name of her cat, is wishing everyone a great day.

The snap, which Rodriguez shared with her impressive 9.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1 million likes and more than 3,500 comments within a day of being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to compliment her figure and to leave messages in a host of languages, including English, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, and Spanish.

“Obsessed with this outfit on you Georgina!! You always crush the biker shorts look. So stunning,” one user chimed in.

Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were rumored to be engaged for months, but the reports have turned out to be false, as the Express had noted. The couple welcomed a daughter, Alana Martina, in November 2017, who is Rodriguez’ first child and Ronaldo’s fourth.

According to the Express report, Rodriguez is not expecting a proposal anytime soon. However, she does hope to marry the soccer star one day, the report continued.

“What if Cristiano asked me to marry him? Not now, but I would love it,” she told Spanish magazine Hola!, in an interview where she also discussed how she recently lost her father.